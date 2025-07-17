Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $557.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.52. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $560.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

