Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

