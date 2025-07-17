McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.48.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $298.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.60. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $246.12 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

