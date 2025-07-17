Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 147,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

