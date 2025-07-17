Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $627.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $630.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

