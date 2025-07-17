Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $123,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4%

IBM opened at $281.68 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.14.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.