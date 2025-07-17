Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

