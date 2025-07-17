Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $112.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,639 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $112,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.