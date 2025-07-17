Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $557.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $560.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.52.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
