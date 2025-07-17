Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $361.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

