Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,830,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,193,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $445.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $447.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

