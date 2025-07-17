Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.