Summit X LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.31. The company has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $309.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

