Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

LLY stock opened at $788.91 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $747.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.