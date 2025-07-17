Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

