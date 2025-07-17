Welch & Forbes LLC Has $113.97 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $113,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

