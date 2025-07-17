Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – July 16th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, CF Industries, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Mosaic are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or sell fertilizer products—chemical, mineral or organic compounds applied to soil to enhance crop growth and yields. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector, where returns tend to correlate with crop prices, weather?driven demand and regulatory or trade?policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $231.04. 769,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.18. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,425. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,185,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. 890,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,874. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.85. The company had a trading volume of 301,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,402. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $241.04. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 782,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,218. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

MOS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 1,659,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,478. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

