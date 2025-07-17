Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 16th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, BTCS, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, implementing, or supporting blockchain technology. This can include cryptocurrency miners, blockchain?as?a?service providers, and firms integrating distributed?ledger solutions into their operations. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to blockchain’s potential growth and innovation without directly holding digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.47. 3,705,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,258,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $664.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $241.44.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,850,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,747,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,533,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.15. BTCS has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.49.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,209,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,320,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 6.04.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 5,591,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 6.71.

