Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37,025.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,250.31 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,228.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,056.00. The stock has a market cap of $532.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,233.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

