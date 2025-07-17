Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $759.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,951 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,436. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

