Concord Wealth Partners Sells 21,812 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a market cap of $336.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

