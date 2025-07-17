Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Copart by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.2%

Copart stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

