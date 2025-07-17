Napatree Capital LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.