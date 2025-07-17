12,012 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $321.67 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

