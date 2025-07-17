Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,680,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $679,936,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $557.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $560.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

