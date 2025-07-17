Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $557.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $560.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

