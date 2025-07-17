Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 185.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,749 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $346.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Cfra Research boosted their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

