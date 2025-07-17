Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 129 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

