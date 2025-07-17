Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

