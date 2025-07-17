The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $355.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

