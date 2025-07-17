Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 16th

Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, and Nuwellis are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating within the healthcare sector. They include pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology businesses, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers, offering investors exposure to developments in medicine, treatments and patient care. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,483,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $396.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,519,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.45. The stock has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $17.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $789.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.99. The stock has a market cap of $747.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,169,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Nuwellis (NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

Shares of Nuwellis stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 36,691,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $196.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUWE

Further Reading