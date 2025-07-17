Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $483.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

