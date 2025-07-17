Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 6.2%
JNJ stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
