Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.07 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

