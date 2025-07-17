Opulen Financial Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $240.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.