Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BK opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

