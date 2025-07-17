Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

