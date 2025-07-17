Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 44,940 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $94,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5%

CVX stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $261.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $148.55.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.