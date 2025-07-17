Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

