Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $555.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $506.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.85 and its 200 day moving average is $548.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

