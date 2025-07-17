Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $776,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $194.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $233.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

