Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $561.72 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $570.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.96.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

