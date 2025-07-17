Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Acquires 268 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.35 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

