Dakota Wealth Management Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $194.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $233.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

