Members Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after buying an additional 5,153,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.