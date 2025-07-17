Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $300.27 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.65 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

