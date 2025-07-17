Members Trust Co Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.76.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

