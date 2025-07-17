Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $3,852,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.3%

Prologis stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.