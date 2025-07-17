Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 273.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $129.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

