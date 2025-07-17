Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 80 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $192.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

